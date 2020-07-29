Image copyright Robert Lang Image caption Kelvingrove Park has seen numerous incidents of antisocial behaviour during the pandemic

Police and council staff are to patrol the gates of a Glasgow park for the first time on Friday to prevent anyone entering with alcohol.

It comes after police were forced to disperse crowds during lockdown at Kelvingrove Park following antisocial behaviour and assaults on officers.

Glasgow City Council said the decision had been made in anticipation of high temperatures forecast for Friday.

It said it expected the weather to draw large crowds to the area.

Earlier this month the council locked 10 of the park's 16 gates to control access and prevent trouble.

It followed complaints about public drinking, littering and concerns that groups were not observing physical distancing.

Image copyright Andrew Meikle Image caption Locals have complained about littering and antisocial behaviour at the park

The council said anyone attempting to enter the park with alcohol on Friday would be refused entry.

'Intimidating and unwelcoming'

Executive director George Gillespie said: "Much of this unacceptable behaviour has been fuelled by alcohol and it has created an atmosphere that is intimidating and unwelcoming to many residents who regularly use the park."

He added: "The simple message is that if you come to the park with alcohol you won't get in. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy Kelvingrove Park, but alcohol should be left behind."

Police Scotland said there would be a visible police presence at the park on Friday.

Supt Ross Allan added: "We would like to remind anyone planning on visiting the park that alcohol is not permitted and, should incidents of antisocial behaviour take place, then those responsible will be dealt with robustly."

Anyone attempting to enter the park with alcohol will either be asked to leave or given the option of dumping their alcohol in specially provided bins before entering.