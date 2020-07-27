Kirk Allan: Man in court charged with murdering Helensburgh teenager
27 July 2020
A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a teenager in Helensburgh.
Police found Kirk Allan's body when they were called to a house in the town's Johnson Court at 06:25 on Saturday after reports of concern for a person.
Kevin Murray, 30, has now appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court charged with murdering the 19-year-old.
He was also accused of having a blade in a public place.
Mr Murray, of Helensburgh, made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.