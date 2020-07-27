Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kirk Allan's body was found at a house in Helensburgh on Saturday morning

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a teenager in Helensburgh.

Police found Kirk Allan's body when they were called to a house in the town's Johnson Court at 06:25 on Saturday after reports of concern for a person.

Kevin Murray, 30, has now appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court charged with murdering the 19-year-old.

He was also accused of having a blade in a public place.

Mr Murray, of Helensburgh, made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.