Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police discovered the body of Kirk Allan after receiving a report of concern for him

Detectives investigating the death of a teenager in Helensburgh are trying to build a timeline of his final movements.

The body of Kirk Allan, 19, was discovered at an address in Johnson Court at about 06:25 on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and police confirmed on Sunday that he has now been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Steve Martin said: "Our thoughts remain with Kirk's family and friends at this very difficult time. Officers will continue to work in and around the community to provide reassurance.

"Inquiries are continuing to find out the full circumstances of what happened, in particular Kirk's movements in the days preceding his death, however, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.