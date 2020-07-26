Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Catherine Ann Campbell was found dead following a disturbance on Saturday morning

A woman has been charged in connection with the suspicious death of another woman following a disturbance in Coatbridge.

Catherine Ann Campbell, 39, was found dead in Renfrew Place after the alarm was raised at about 05:25 on Saturday.

A 28-year-old woman is due to appear at Airdire Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Pauline Thomson said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Catherine Ann at this difficult time."

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Det Insp Thomson added: "We have an increased police presence in the area and we would like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community."