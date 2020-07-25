Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police discovered the body of Kirk Allan after receiving a report of concern for him

Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the suspicious death of a teenager in Helensburgh.

The body of Kirk Allan, 19, was discovered at an address in Johnson Court at about 06:25 on Saturday.

Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Allan's death and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Det Insp Steve Martin said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Kirk at this very difficult time for them."

He added: "Our inquiries so far indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident and officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.