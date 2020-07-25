Woman arrested following suspicious death in Coatbridge
25 July 2020
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested following another woman's suspicious death at a property in Coatbridge.
Police were called to Renfrew Place at about 05:25 on Saturday following a report of a disturbance.
Det Insp Pauline Thomson said inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
She appealed for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers.