Police find cocaine worth £1.2m in van on M74
- 24 July 2020
Cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.2m has been found in a van on the M74 in South Lanarkshire, Police Scotland has said.
Offices from Dumfries and Galloway road policing unit found 30kg (66lbs) of the Class A drug during a search of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van.
The had stopped the vehicle on the motorway near Abington at about 16:15 on Thursday.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sherriff Court later.