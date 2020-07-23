A 69-year-old man has died following a crash in Argyll.

The BMW he was driving was in collision with two other vehicles - a Vauxhall Astra and a Vivaro van - near Lochgair at about 14:30 on Wednesday.

No-one else was seriously injured but the A83 road was closed for over nine hours to allow for investigation work to be carried out.

Police officers dealing with the crash have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Insp Archie McGuire said: "This was a serious crash and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of the man who lost his life, along with all those involved.

"Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

"I would also ask motorists using the A83 yesterday and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible."