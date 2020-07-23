Two charged over police officer murder bid in Glasgow
23 July 2020
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a car was allegedly driven at a police officer in Glasgow.
The 36-year-old officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in the city's Devonshire Gardens on Tuesday.
The police constable had been in plain clothes at the time as part of an investigation.
The men, aged 30 and 53, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.