Image caption Emergency services were called to Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow on Tuesday evening

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a Glasgow police officer.

Wenjie Yu is alleged to have assaulted the 36-year-old officer in Devonshire Gardens in the city's Hillhead on Tuesday evening.

Police said the officer was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital for treatment to serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No plea was made by Mr Yu, who appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Wang Wen, 30, also appeared in court charged with a drugs offence. He made no plea.

Both men will appear at court again within the next eight days.

They were remanded in custody by Sheriff Shona Gilroy meantime.