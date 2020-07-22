M8 motorway to close for Glasgow bridge works

Image copyright Thomas Neugent/ Geograph Image caption Glasgow City Council said the current footbridge was "deteriorating"

Scotland's busiest motorway, the M8, is to close for a night to allow demolition work on a footbridge in Glasgow.

The route will close for 12 hours between 22:00 and 10:00 on 1 August, with work taking place between junctions 15 and 18.

The footbridge, which connects Baird Street to the Sighthill area, will be replaced with a new crossing.

Glasgow City Council said diversions would be in place.

To deliver the work, a 1000-tonne crane will be positioned on the road throughout the closure and will be used to remove the pedestrian bridge in two sections.

Road closure details:

Westbound

Total closure of M8 Main carriageway at Jn 15 Stirling Road westbound off slip ( Royal Infirmary )

Total closure of Jn 15, Loop U westbound on slip from A803 S/B

Total Closure of Jn 15, Stirling Road westbound on slip from A803 N/B

Eastbound

Full closure of eastbound carriageway between Jn 15 and 18, incl Jn 16 eastbound on slip, Jn 17 eastbound on slip from A82 and Jn 19 eastbound on slip from A814

Total Closure of Jn 19 Anderson eastbound on slip

Total closure of M8 eastbound carriageway

Total closure of Jn 18 Charing Cross eastbound on slip

Total closure of Jn 17 Great Western Road eastbound on slip

Total closure of Jn 16 Craighall Road on slip

Glasgow City Council said the work was being delivered as part of the £250m regeneration of Sighthill.

The new bridge will provide the area with a new crossing, creating a sustainable transport corridor between Sighthill, North Glasgow and Glasgow city centre.

Council leader Susan Aitken said the work had been "meticulously planned" to keep the impact on traffic to an absolute minimum.