Image caption Robyn Fryar died three hours after being hit by Gatti's car

A hit-and-run driver who caused the death of a teenage girl in Renfrewshire has been jailed for five years and three months.

Robyn Fryar, 15, died in hospital three hours after she was hit as she crossed a road in Paisley last July.

Shaun Gatti, 21, was on the wrong side of the road and speeding when his Volkswagen Golf struck the schoolgirl.

Gatti admitted causing her death by dangerous driving and at excessive speed after consuming alcohol.

He also pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at the High Court in Glasgow to failing to stop after the fatal crash.

The court heard Gatti hid his smashed car under a tarpaulin but it was found by police after an anonymous tip-off.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Gatti he had "delivered the most acute grief" and a "life sentence" to Robyn's family, who were in court for the hearing.

Image caption The 15-year-old was struck as she crossed Glenburn Road in Paisley

The judge added: "You fled the scene and this was a most cowardly act.

"You should have faced up to what you had done and tried to help her."

Lord Mulholland paid tribute to the "enduring bravery" and "human spirit" of Robyn's relatives.

John McElroy, defending Gatti, said: "There is no doubt that this is a tragic case and that Robyn Fryar was a shining light to her family.

"It is difficult not to be moved by the victim impact statements from her devastated family."

Gatti was banned from the road for a total of 11 years and seven months.