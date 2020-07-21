Two men hurt after disturbance in Glasgow's west end
- 21 July 2020
Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services, including forensic officers, were called to Devonshire Gardens, in the west end, at about 17:50 following reports of a disturbance.
A police spokeswoman said inquires were ongoing to establish what happened.
She confirmed that two men had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.