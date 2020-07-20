Car crashes into bank in Johnstone town centre
- 20 July 2020
A car has crashed into the front of a bank after mounting a pavement in a town centre in Renfrewshire.
The incident took place at about 11:00 in Johnstone's High Street, at a branch of the Bank of Scotland.
The male driver of the car, who was its only occupant, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley as a "precaution".
No-one else was injured. Police said investigations into the crash were continuing.