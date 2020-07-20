Image copyright Richard Lyle Image caption The fire at the convenience story broke out on Sunday evening

Efforts to tackle a shop fire in Motherwell have resulted in water supply problems in the area.

Scottish Water said the incident at Merry Street has resulted in an "interruption" to the supply to customers in the area.

It said the volume of water being drawn from the network by the fire service was the cause.

Customers were warned of possible low pressure, intermittent supplies, or discoloured water from their taps.

Local MSP Richard Lyle visited the scene of the fire, at a convenience store, and posted on social media that he was happy to help anyone in the area affected.