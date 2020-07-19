A potential cluster of Covid-19 cases is being investigated in North Lanarkshire, health officials have confirmed.

BBC Scotland understands the outbreak involves a call centre which carries out coronavirus contact tracing for Public Health England.

One employee said he believed at least seven of his colleagues had tested positive.

NHS Lanarkshire said it was aware of a number of "potentially linked cases".

Dr David Cromie, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: "We became aware this morning [19 July] of a number of potentially linked cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Lanarkshire.

"We instigated some immediate measures to reduce risk and are currently investigating the situation."

Earlier, the Scottish government said 23 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected across Scotland in the past 24 hours, although only three of these were in the Lanarkshire health board area.

Public Health England has been contacted for a comment.

