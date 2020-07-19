Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a picture of a 10-year-old boy who died in an accident at a works site in Glasgow.

Shea Ryan, 10, sustained serious injuries on the site near Glenkirk Drive in Drumchapel on Thursday night.

Police Scotland said the death was not being treated as suspicious but the investigation was ongoing.

Det Con Edwina Perry, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Shea at this incredibly difficult time."

She added: "Inquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death, which is not being treated as suspicious, remain ongoing."

Work was being carried out on the site by agencies including Scottish Water to address flooding problems from the Garscadden Burn.

The Health and Safety Executive previously confirmed it was assisting police with their inquiries.