The funeral of a man shot dead by police after stabbing six people in Glasgow was delayed after more than 100 people turned up to the ceremony.

The funeral for Badreddin Abadlla Adam was due to start at Linn Cemetery at 14:00 but police were called when a crowd breached Covid-19 rules.

The 28-year-old from Sudan was shot by officers after wounding six people.

PC David Whyte, 42, was among those injured during the attack at the Park Inn Hotel on 26 June..

The Scottish government's current rules allow for a maximum of 20 guests at funeral services.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were in attendance "assisting staff with social distancing regulations".

At the time of his knife attack, Adam was being temporarily housed in the hotel that was being used as accommodation for asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was described as a "quiet and polite and decent guy" by asylum seekers who were also residing at the city centre hotel.

The burial ceremony took place in Glasgow

Fellow resident, Andrew, said: "One way or the other we have been affected mentally, physically and otherwise.

"I (was not) around when it took place but I happened to gather some information from my other asylum seekers.

"They described him as a quiet and polite and decent guy - they were surprised that he acted the way he acted.

"There must be something that pushed him to behave in that ugly manner which honestly I strongly condemned because it is abnormal, but definitely something must have pushed that guy into that level of disastrous act."

PC Whyte, one of the attacker's six injured victims, paid tribute to police and medical staff after being discharged from hospital a week after the attack.

"There is no doubt that I face a long road to recovery but I am absolutely determined to be back on duty as soon as I possibly can," he said.

"I would like to thank the medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for saving my life and getting me back to where I am today."

At the time of his discharge on 2 July four other men remained in hospital, three in a stable condition while one was still critical.

The funeral has now reportedly taken place after it was delayed for about an hour.