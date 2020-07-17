Two teenagers charged after man's body found in Paisley flat
- 17 July 2020
Two teenagers have been charged after a man's body was found in a flat in Renfrewshire nearly three weeks ago.
Ryan Low was found in the property on Springbank Road, Paisley, at about 11:50 on 29 June.
Police said two male youths had now been arrested and charged in connection with the 32-year-old's death.
The 17 and 19-year-old are both expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.