Image caption Rebecca Parker, who plays a selection of Scottish favourites, started her charity challenge in March

A care home resident inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore is set to complete her own charity challenge of playing the piano for 100 days in a row.

Rebecca Parker, 98, has been boosting morale in McClymont House, Lanark, since March.

And to date she has raised more than £10,700 for Lanarkshire Health Board Endowment Funds.

Mrs Parker described the generosity of donors as "quite outstanding."

Image caption Mrs Parker has raised more than £10,000 for Lanarkshire Health Board Endowment Funds

She told BBC Scotland: "All I play is Scottish tunes.

"I always play Over the Sea to Skye and, sometimes, Scots Wha Hae and Loch Lomond."

Mrs Parker started her challenge in March after learning about Capt Sir Tom Moore, who set out to walk 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, before his 100th birthday.

He was knighted by the Queen on Friday after raising more than £32m for the NHS.

On the same day, donations to Mrs Parker's Just Giving page passed £10,700.

Image caption Charles Fairgrieve, 87, described the Mrs Parker's piano playing as "marvellous"

Image caption Phyllis McCaskie, 101, said Mrs Parker is "wonderful"

Mrs Parker's dedication and determination is especially admirable due the challenges she must overcome on a daily basis.

She said: "I can't lift my head up to read much music so I just have to play the tunes I can remember."

Mrs Parker, who is originally from Skye, has lifted the mood of staff and her fellow residents during the difficult lockdown period.

Charles Fairgrieve, 87, said she is "absolutely amazing" and admitted he often sits in the longue while she plays without her noticing he is there.

He added: "I just admire her for what she is doing. She is a very pleasant lady."

Phyllis McCaskie, 101, said: "I always think she has been a concert pianist the way she plays. She is very good. I think she can play anything."

Kathryn Hattie, who works at the home, said the impact of Mrs Parker's daily concert cannot be underestimated.

She added: "It has really boosted everyone's spirits.

"You can really hear it all the way through the home and it gives us something else to focus on."