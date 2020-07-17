Bomb disposal team called to Glasgow street

Image copyright Google Image caption Several streets including Dalmarnock Road have been closed

A bomb disposal team is on the scene after several streets were closed off by police in Glasgow.

Roads were shut in the east end of the city on Friday morning.

A Royal Navy spokesman said a bomb disposal team from HM Naval Base Clyde were on site to support police.

Dalmarnock Road is closed in both directions and Baltic Street is closed at Garval Street, Glasgow City Council's traffic control and management service said.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.