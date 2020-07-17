Bomb disposal team called to Glasgow street
- 17 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A bomb disposal team is on the scene after several streets were closed off by police in Glasgow.
Roads were shut in the east end of the city on Friday morning.
A Royal Navy spokesman said a bomb disposal team from HM Naval Base Clyde were on site to support police.
Dalmarnock Road is closed in both directions and Baltic Street is closed at Garval Street, Glasgow City Council's traffic control and management service said.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.