Image copyright James Spooner Image caption James Spooner before lockdown and then just before his new hair and beard were cut at the barbers

A man dubbed "Hagrid" by local children for his overgrown hair and beard during the lockdown said his son was "relieved" barber shops had reopened.

James Spooner, 48, queued to get into his barber, Danyar in Pollokshaws, Glasgow, as soon as hairdressers reopened on Wednesday.

He had not had his hair or beard cut for 20 weeks.

Mr Spooner said his 10-year-old son had become embarrassed by his father's overgrown appearance.

He said: "I was due a haircut when we went into lockdown so it has grown considerably, I've never had a beard that bushy or hair that long.

"Children in the street were calling me Hagrid and caveman and I wouldn't turn on the video during work Zoom meetings as friends had been calling me Neptune.

"My son was getting embarrassed so as soon as my local barber was opened I nipped down."

Image copyright James Spooner Image caption James Spooner queued to get into his barber, Danyar in Pollokshaws in Glasgow, as soon as hairdressers reopened

Mr Spooner said some people had said his hair growth had aged him while others thought it suited him.

He said: "I'm comfortable now with my new haircut and will never go that long on top again. When it was long I could feel it blowing in the wind which was a new experience for me.

"It felt colder walking home with less hair and it felt strange not to have my hair blowing in the wind any more."