Image copyright Google Image caption The Paisley car park has now been put on the market

Two companies that raised £25m from a car park investment scheme near Glasgow and Manchester airports have been forced into liquidation.

The land has now been put up for sale after the Insolvency Service ruled the initiative was "misleading" and "unscrupulous".

More than £14m was raised from investors willing to spend more than £23,000 for each space in Paisley.

They were promised guaranteed returns of 11% by the Aston Darby company.

The investments, in a 1,050-space car park at Harbour Road, two miles from Glasgow Airport, were sold from April 2017 until December last year.

A similar scheme was selling spaces at a car park near Manchester Airport, for £25,000 each, at Lode Hill, Styal in Cheshire.

The return there was guaranteed at 8% by a company called Drake Estates Property Limited.

'Misleading'

Leigh Heywood, 54, is listed by Companies House as director of both companies, with an address in Bolton.

The Insolvency Service used its legal powers to investigate such unregulated investment schemes.

It found that the funds from investors were being used to pay returns promised to initial investors, rather than using revenue generated from the car parks.

That is partly because the companies did not own the car parks when they were selling the spaces.

Once they did, there was a promise to invest in the Manchester car park, which was not kept.

The Insolvency Service says that the companies took half of the investment funds in commission and other charges.

Last month, the Insolvency Service took the case to court, seeking liquidation of both Aston Darby and Drake Estates Property.

The car parking, operated in Glasgow by a separate company using the "My Easy Park" brand, were put on the market on Monday.

Having taken control of the assets after a court earlier this month, liquidators are now carrying out their own inquiry into what happened at the companies.

David Hope, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, commented: "These two companies unscrupulously secured millions of pounds worth of investments from members of the public using misleading sales tactics.

"The court rightly recognised the potential damage done to investors by Aston Darby Group Limited and Drake Estates Property Company Limited selling a flawed business model and has acted swiftly to shut the companies down."