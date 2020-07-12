Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old was found seriously injured in a car park near Motherwell Civic Centre

The death of a teenager who was found in a car park in Motherwell is being treated as unexplained.

The 17-year-old was found seriously injured near the town's Civic Centre just after 09:30.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

Police Scotland said: "His death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."