Glasgow & West Scotland

Death of teenager found in Motherwell car park 'unexplained'

  • 12 July 2020
Motherwell Civic Centre Image copyright Google
Image caption The 17-year-old was found seriously injured in a car park near Motherwell Civic Centre

The death of a teenager who was found in a car park in Motherwell is being treated as unexplained.

The 17-year-old was found seriously injured near the town's Civic Centre just after 09:30.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His next of kin have been informed.

Police Scotland said: "His death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

Related Topics