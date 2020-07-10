SNP councillors quit after one charged by police

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Councillors Michael Cullen and Elspeth Kerr have both resigned from the SNP

Two SNP councillors in Glasgow have resigned after it emerged one of them had been charged by police with a criminal offence.

Michael Cullen, the councillor for Garscadden/Scotstonhill is accused of wasting police time in connection with a sexual assault allegation.

Police Scotland confirmed the 38-year-old he had also been charged with fraud.

MrCullen resigned at a meeting with The SNP party's Glasgow group on Thursday.

The BBC understands he revealed the charges had been made against him and that he denies the charges.

It is understood the party was previously unaware of the allegations.

Councillor Elspeth Kerr, who works for the ward of Drumchapel/Anniesland accompanied Mr Cullen to the meeting.

On Friday Ms Kerr posted a statement saying she too had resigned from the party.

Her statement said she had left the party after 30 years and that the SNP had "been taken over by middle class career politicians".

She claimed Glasgow City Council was a "dictatorship" and spoke of "bullying and corruption".

The SNP said it had received no official complaints of bullying.

'No allegations'

A spokesman for the SNP group in Glasgow said: "At a meeting with the SNP whip on Thursday, Cllr Michael Cullen confirmed that he is currently facing potential legal action, and would step aside from the SNP in the meantime, in line with party protocol.

"Cllr Kerr objected to this course of action, and indicated that she would leave the SNP as a result.

"While we are disappointed by that decision, we would clarify that Cllr Kerr has at no stage made any allegations of bullying within the SNP group."

Both Mr Cullen and Ms Kerr have indicated they will continue to work as independent councillors for their respective wards.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers in Glasgow have charged a 38-year-old man in connection with wasting police time and fraud.

"A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."