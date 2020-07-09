Image caption Mr Brownlie was a remand prisoner at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire

Three prisoners have admitted killing a man who died after waiting almost five hours for an ambulance.

Darren Brownlie, 47, who was facing trial for attempting to abduct a six-year-old boy, was attacked in his cell at Low Moss Prison.

A court heard he was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the jail in Bishopbriggs on 6 January.

Craig Derrick, 31, Brian Laing, 27, and David Till, 33, will be sentenced next month.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Brownlie was on remand awaiting trial for attempting to snatch the boy from a car in Spey Road, Bearsden, on 25 June last year.

The father-of-two was kicked and punched on the head and body after he was summoned to Derrick's cell in an attack which lasted 66 seconds.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "Mr Brownlie had a number of injuries to his face and was bleeding heavily from his nose. He was examined by a nurse who suspected he had broken ribs."

An ambulance was requested at 17:28 but it was not until 22:13 that paramedics began treating Mr Brownlie, who was by then lying unresponsive on the floor of the cell.

During the almost five hours it took to get medical help Mr Brownlie was put in an observation cell and checked on by staff.

Mr Kearney said: "On a number of occasions Mr Brownlie pressed the emergency buzzer in the cell and witness Graham Bride heard him being told by a member of staff to stop pressing the buzzer and that help was on the way."

Mr Brownlie died from internal bleeding caused by a ruptured spleen and also had broken ribs.

Mr Kearney added: "Mr William Tullet, an accident and emergency consultant at Glasgow Royal Infirmary said that, in his opinion, had he received timeous pre hospital treatment for his blood loss and transferred to hospital for surgery he would, in all probability, have survived."

The court heard the initial call was classed as a non-emergency when it was made.

But a check made between 19:15 and 19:39 revealed Mr Brownlie had vomited and was complaining of being cold.

Another was made at 19:36 and a further one, two minutes later, said it was now an emergency.

Despite this, it was not until 21.45 that an ambulance was assigned to go to the prison and it arrived 14 minutes later.

There was a delay in it being admitted and the court heard Mr Brownlie died at 22:34.

Derrick, Laing and Till were originally charged with murder, but their plea to a reduced charged was accepted by the Crown.

The court heard that Mr Brownlie was accused of ripping other prisoners off by swopping less potent prescription drugs for legal highs.

Judge Lord Matthews deferred sentence on all three accused until next month and ordered background and risk assessment reports.