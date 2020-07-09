Image copyright Robert Lang Image caption There was a large police presence at Kelvingrove in Glasgow last month after huge crowds flocked to the park on one of the hottest days of the year

The majority of gates to one of Glasgow's largest parks will be closed for the summer in a bid to prevent large gatherings.

The move follows anti-social behaviour in Kelvingrove during lockdown, including assaults on police officers.

Public drinking and littering have caused major problems and concerns have been raised about physical distancing.

Glasgow City Council said ten of the park's sixteen entrances will be shut with immediate effect.

Last month police dispersed large crowds from the park in the city's west end and arrested two men in connection with disorder offences.

In a bid to prevent further unsavoury scenes visitors will be channelled through six entry points at key locations to the north, south, east and west of the park.

The access points for the cycle route NCN 756, which passes through Kelvingrove, will be retained.

Image copyright Andrew Meikle Image caption A bin overflowing with rubbish, including discarded pizza boxes, in Kelvingrove Park

Councillor Anna Richardson described the park as a "real lifeline" during the Covid-19 lockdown and one of the city's favourite green spaces.

She said: "Closing gates at Kelvingrove is the last thing we wanted to do, but we have to ensure the park remains a place that everyone can enjoy and feels safe going there.

"The mass gatherings we have seen recently have caused serious concerns, not only for the lack of physical distancing being observed, but also due to frequent reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder.

"The amount of waste that we regularly remove from the park, much of it linked to alcohol consumption, is also staggering."

On days when large numbers are expected, council officers and police will be stationed at the gates to remind visitors of the park management rules, including the ban on drinking alcohol.

'Deplorable scenes'

Anyone trying to enter with alcohol will either be asked to dispose of it or be refused entry.

Mobile CCTV in the park is also being enhanced and local licence holders are being reminded to sell alcohol responsibly.

Ms Richardson, the council's sustainability and carbon reduction convenor, added: "Taking this necessary step will help to keep Kelvingrove as a welcoming place for all."

Ch Insp Morag Lister, area commander for Greater Glasgow Division, blamed a "minority group" for the trouble.

She said: "Kelvingrove Park has recently been home to some deplorable scenes of violence, disorder and antisocial behaviour, including officers being assaulted in their endeavours to keep people safe.

"The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."