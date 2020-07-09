Image copyright Savills Image caption Inchconnachan Island is for sale for offers over £500,000

An uninhabited Loch Lomond island, famous for its colony of wallabies, has gone up for sale.

Inchconnachan Island, which has been owned by the Colquhoun family since the 14th century, is accessible by boat from the village of Luss.

The 103-acre island has a price tag of offers over £500,000 and comes with a derelict colonial-style timber bungalow dating from the 1920s.

It is an area of Special Scientific Interest and a conservation area.

The private island is also part of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs national park and has views of Ben Lomond and the Arrochar Alps, including the Cobbler.

Wallaby island

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Wallabies are native to Australia

Inchconnachan is best known for its wallabies, which were said to have been introduced by Fiona Bryde Gore, Lady Arran Colquhoun, at the end of the World War Two.

Legend has it they were transported north from her marital home in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, where she also kept pot-bellied pigs, llamas and alpacas.

The marsupials, which are native to Australia, have thrived on the island ever since, surviving by eating oak, holly and birch.

Over the years a number have been gifted as presents and in 2016 a farmer believed he spotted one in the Borders countryside.

Holiday home

The island, which is being marketed jointly by Savills and Knight Frank, is largely covered with ancient oak woodland and its occupants include otters, deer and birds including the endangered capercaillie and the occasional pair of nesting ospreys.

Planning consent and detailed architectural drawings are in place to replace the bungalow with a new four-bedroom lodge and one-bedroom warden's house, along with a boat house and pier, although there are restrictions on usage of the house.

Cameron Ewer of Savills told BBC Good Morning Scotland the sale of Inchconnachan was a "really unique opportunity".

He said: "You don't often get islands becoming available but, specifically, to find an island with planning consent, particularly in the national park, is exceptionally rare."

Mr Ewer said occupancy for the main residence was restricted to 90 days ao it is "very much a holiday home".

Asked about the interest in the sale, he replied: "Judging by my email inbox this morning, quite a lot.

"I think particularly after lockdown, where are so many people who have been isolated and staring at the same four walls, for an opportunity like this to present itself is a welcome escape."

He added he is not aware of any recent wallaby sightings but some are still believed to be on the island.

Once all the requests have been made, viewings, which will require a boat trip, will be organised.

Tom Stewart-Moore, of Knight Frank, described the prospect of building a house on a private island as a "dream" and predicted the sale will have "global appeal.