Andrew Linton, from Easterhouse died after being stabbed on 3 December last year

A man has denied stabbing a man to death and assaulting a woman on the same day in Glasgow.

Thomas Reilly, 43, is accused of murdering Andrew Linton in Easterhouse on 3 December 2019.

Prosecutors claim he initially attempted to hit the 43 year-old before striking him on the body with a knife. He is separately accused of assaulting a woman on the same day.

Reilly denied the charges at a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

No trial was set. A further hearing was fixed for September.