Man denies fatal stabbing and assaulting a woman in Glasgow
- 1 July 2020
A man has denied stabbing a man to death and assaulting a woman on the same day in Glasgow.
Thomas Reilly, 43, is accused of murdering Andrew Linton in Easterhouse on 3 December 2019.
Prosecutors claim he initially attempted to hit the 43 year-old before striking him on the body with a knife. He is separately accused of assaulting a woman on the same day.
Reilly denied the charges at a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
No trial was set. A further hearing was fixed for September.