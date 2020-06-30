Image copyright Stacy Sinclair

A teenage boy has died after falling into a river in a Glasgow park.

Emergency services were called to Pollok Park just after 17:00 on Tuesday after reports of a person in the White Cart water.

Fire and ambulance service vehicles were at the scene and a police helicopter was seen circling the area while a rescue boat searched the river.

Police confirmed the body of a 16-year-old was recovered. It is believed the boy had fallen into the water.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 17:10 on Tuesday, 30 June, police responded to a report of a concern for a person in the water at Pollok Country Park, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."