Man arrested after two firearms found in Glasgow house
- 30 June 2020
A 24-year old man has been arrested after firearms were discovered in a house in Glasgow.
Police were called to Delvin Road in the Cathcart area of the city at about 21:20 on Monday, following reports of a man carrying a gun.
Officers initially found no trace of the man. However, their investigation led them to a property in nearby Kirkwell Road.
Two firearms were later found, according to police.