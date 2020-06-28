A 34-year-old woman has been charged over the murder of a man at a property in West Dunbartonshire.

Police said it followed an incident at about 03:50 on Friday in Singer Street in Clydebank.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday. Police said they would remain at the scene and have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Insp Erin Renwick said: "A police presence will remain in the area for the time being to allow inquiries to be carried out.

"This incident is now being treated as murder.

"Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would urge that if you have any information surrounding this incident to get in contact with officers."