Image caption Flowers have been left at West George Street where the attack took place

The man shot dead by police during a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday has been named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam. He was from Sudan.

The 28-year-old's identity is "based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year", Police Scotland said.

PC David Whyte, 42, was one of six people injured in the attack at the Park Inn Hotel.

Police Scotland said it was continuing to "investigate the circumstances".

Suspect Mr Adam died after being shot by specialist officers from the force.

"The police discharge of firearms resulting in a fatality will also continue to be fully investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC)," the force said.

"Both of these inquiries, which take place under the direction of the Lord Advocate, are ongoing and it would not be appropriate to speculate either about the events or the outcomes of these investigations."

Image caption PC David Whyte is being treated in hospital for serious injuries

PC Whyte was critically injured in the attack and described the scene as "something I will never forget".

Police said the other five casualties remained in hospital, one of them in a critical condition.

They have been described as three asylum seekers who were staying at the Park Inn Hotel at the time of the attack, and two hotel staff.

Nicola Sturgeon wished all those who were injured a "full and speedy recovery".

My thoughts today remain with Constable Whyte - whose bravery we are all deeply grateful for - and the other people who sustained injuries in yesterday's terrible incident. I wish them all a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/9FenekdFin — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 27, 2020 Report

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the attack was not being treated as terrorism.