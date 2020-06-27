Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flowers have been left at West George Street where the attack took place

Police are appealing for anyone with footage of the scene following a mass stabbing in Glasgow to come forward.

Six people, including a police officer, were injured during the attack in the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street on Friday.

Police remained at the scene on Saturday and officers were also present in the city's George Square.

PC David Whyte is in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital. The suspect was shot dead by armed police.

Five other men were also being treated in hospital, aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption PC David Whyte is being treated in hospital for serious injuries

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and police were continuing to investigate the circumstances.

The force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage of the events to send it via the Police Scotland portal.

Image caption Police were stationed at George Square on Saturday

Armed police were called to the hotel at 12:50 on Friday after reports of a stabbing - they arrived on the scene within two minutes.

Police said the male suspect died after being shot by specialist officers from the force.

'Run into danger'

The 91-room hotel is understood to have been housing about 100 asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Constable of Police Scotland Iain Livingstone has praised the "outstanding professionalism" of officers who responded to the incident.

He said "terrible incidents" such as those seen in Glasgow on Friday were "thankfully, very rare in Scotland".

He added: "My thoughts and very best wishes are with those who have been injured and their families, including our colleague Constable David Whyte who was seriously injured in the course of doing his duty. I offer my personal support to all those affected.

"Officers have once again run into danger to protect their fellow citizens. Their professionalism as police officers was outstanding. I pay tribute to their bravery, selflessness and commitment to protecting the public."