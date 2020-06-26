'Serious' incident shuts down Glasgow city centre
- 26 June 2020
Police are dealing with "serious incident" which has shut down part of Glasgow city centre.
There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles at the scene.
Police Scotland have yet to confirm the nature of the incident, but a man was seen leaving a building with his hands up.
Glasgow City Council said parts of West George Street and Renfield Street had been closed.
