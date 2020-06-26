Glasgow & West Scotland

'Serious' incident shuts down Glasgow city centre

  • 26 June 2020
Glasgow police

Police are dealing with "serious incident" which has shut down part of Glasgow city centre.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles at the scene.

Police Scotland have yet to confirm the nature of the incident, but a man was seen leaving a building with his hands up.

Glasgow City Council said parts of West George Street and Renfield Street had been closed.