Image copyright Robert Lang Image caption There was a large police presence at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow

Police stopped large groups entering a Glasgow park on Thursday evening after crowds congregated on the hottest day of the year so far.

Officers said they mainly attended Kelvingrove Park because of the number of people there, many of whom were drinking in breach of local by-laws.

Current lockdown restrictions prohibit gatherings of more than eight people.

Nicola Sturgeon said crowded places, even outdoors, risked a resurgence of Covid-19, which is "still out there".

In a post on Twitter, the first minister said: "I understand the desire to enjoy the hot weather - but PLEASE don't jeopardise our progress.

"Follow the rules - they're for the protection of you and your loved ones. My thanks to @policescotland for helping keep us safe."

She added that crowded places "could so quickly send all our progress into reverse - with devastating consequences".

Earlier UK chief medical officer Chris Whitty issued a similar plea as a major incident was declared in Bournemouth as thousands of people flocked to the coast.

Insp Lesley Docherty said: "Officers attended Kelvingrove Park [on Thursday evening] because a large number of people were congregating in the park, mainly drinking alcohol in contravention of local by-laws.

"We stopped large groups entering the park. Two men were arrested in connection with disorder offences."

Earlier police said there was no major incident and the police presence was due the number of people in the park.

Insp Docherty added: "The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."