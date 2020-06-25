Image caption Robyn Fryar was taken to hospital after being struck by a car

A driver who mowed down a 15-year-old girl and left her lying in the road has admitted causing her death.

Robyn Fryar died in hospital three hours after she was hit as she crossed the road in Paisley last July.

Shaun Gatti, 21, was on the wrong side of the road and speeding when he struck the schoolgirl.

At the High Court in Glasgow in Glasgow he admitted causing her death by dangerous driving and at excessive speed after consuming alcohol.

Gatti also admitted failing to stop after the fatal crash.

The court heard that Ms Fryar was with friends when she was struck by Gatti's car on Glenburn Road just before 02:00 on 7 July last year.

She was carried on the car for a distance before being thrown forward when the driver braked.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: "Mr Gatti and his passenger Andrew Graham got out of the car, saw Robyn on the ground, got back in the car and drove off at speed.

"Robyn's friends who saw the collision were hysterical as a result of what they had just witnessed."

Police estimated that at the point of impact Gatti was driving at at least 41 to 47mph in a 30mph zone.

Earlier that evening Gatti was in Vienna's nightclub in Paisley and was captured on CCTV drinking from a fish bowl.

Mr Prentice said: "Mr Gatti drank from this glass more than once, but the Crown cannot say how much he drank.

"He was traced more than 11 hours after the collision and it was too late to take a sample from him regarding alcohol consumption."

Image caption The 15-year-old was struck as she crossed Glenburn Road in Paisley

The court heard that Gatti, of Paisley, tried to hide his involvement in the death of Ms Fryar by cleaning his car, removing the registration plates and hiding it under a tarpaulin.

He was only caught after an appeal led to an anonymous call tipping the police off about the whereabouts of the smashed black VW Golf.

Judge Lord Mulholland told him: "You have delivered a life sentence to the family of Robyn Fryar of grief and loss as a result of your irresponsible driving while under the influence of alcohol.

"Be under no illusions as to what is coming."

Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the crash in Paisley

Mr Gatti's defence counsel John McElroy said: "Mr Gatti is profoundly sorry for the devastation and grief he has caused her family by his irresponsible actions."

Outside court Robyn's father, Iain Fryer, said: "I don't accept his apology. He didn't show a bit of remorse when he killed my daughter."

Ms Fryar - who was an only child - was described by her father as being "outgoing, bubbly and intelligent".

Co-accused David Kinnon, 21, from Paisley, who was accused of causing Robyn's death by taking part in a race with Gatti, walked free after his plea of not guilty was accepted by the Crown.

Gatti was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in June.