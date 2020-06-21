Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Fiona Gibson and her younger brothers Philip (left) and Alexander (right) died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The father of three children who died after a flat fire in Paisley has paid tribute to his "little angels".

Fiona Gibson, 12, and her brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, died following the blaze, which broke out at about 21:00 on Friday.

Their 39-year-old mother remains critically ill in the town's Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The children's father, Alex Gibson, wrote on Facebook: "may u rest in peace little angels".

He later added: "How I miss them already, now I know what it feels like when ur world comes crashing down".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

"The 39-year-old woman remains in a critical condition within the RAH."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire crews were met with a "well developed" blaze in the upper cottage flat on Renfrew Road.

The siblings were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow but died a short time later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "No words are enough. It's just heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved these poor children. Fiona, Alexander and Philip - may you rest in peace."

And local MP Mhairi Black posted: "Just devastating. All over Renfrewshire we are mourning for you Fiona, Alexander and Phillip."