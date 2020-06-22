Paisley fire: Teacher's tribute to 'shining light'

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Fiona Gibson, 12, and her brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, died after the devastating fire

Teachers of three children who died in a house fire in Paisley on Friday night have spoken of their devastation.

Fiona Gibson, 12, and her brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, died following the blaze, which broke out at about 21:00 in their upper cottage flat in Renfrew Road.

Their 39-year-old mother remains critically ill in the town's Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Renfrewshire Council called the tragedy "heartbreaking".

The three children died at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Fiona, 12 was a pupil at Mary Russell School in Paisley.

'Wee shining light'

Headteacher Julie McCallum said: "Our school community is deeply saddened by the tragic news of yesterday. Words cannot express the sadness we are feeling.

"Fiona was a wee shining light in our Mary Russell family and to lose three young lives in this way is devastating for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected by this tragedy at this very sad time."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People laid floral tributes for the children outside the flat in Renfrew Road

The younger children attended St Catherine's Primary School.

Emma Henry, the headteacher, said: "We are truly saddened by the loss of Alexander and Phillip.

"They were both full of energy and such an important part of our school. Both boys loved the outdoors and frequently talked about their regular visits to the park.

"They never ceased to make us smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."

'Ongoing support'

Councillor Jim Paterson, convener of Renfrewshire Council's education and children's services policy board, said: "We are devastated to lose three young pupils in this tragic fire."

"The loss of young life is heartbreaking and our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and the firefighters who attended.

"We will be offering ongoing support wherever possible to those involved."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The fire broke out on Friday evening

The children's father Alex Gibson posted tributes to his family on Facebook, saying "may u rest in peace little angels".

He later added: "how I miss them already, now I know what it feels like when ur world comes crashing down".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

A JustGiving page was also posted on Mr Gibson's Facebook page, set up by a family friend,

The fundraiser hit its £10,000 target within hours, and raised more than £18,000 by Monday morning.