Police appeal after fatal flat fire in Paisley
- 20 June 2020
Police are investigating a fatal flat fire in Paisley.
Firefighters were called to the well-developed blaze in a first-floor property in Renfrew Road at about 21:00 on Friday.
Six appliances were sent to the scene.
Detectives said they were in the early stages of a joint investigation with the fire service. Anyone who has information is urged to contact police.