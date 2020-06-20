Image caption Alex McLean and daughter Carol Ann Hanna are among the people in Scotland forming an extended household group with each other

Before the lockdown took full effect in Scotland, Alex McLean was in fine spirits.

He would regularly perform a song for members of his local community club in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, and dispensed wisdom through phrases like "what's for you'll no go by you".

In March. when asked how he felt about the coming weeks of isolation, he replied: "At 91, what else is there to do?"

But despite his stoicism, his daughter Carol Ann Hanna noticed small differences in recent weeks that told a different story.

Image caption Alex, second from the left, singing with friends at a community club in Stonehouse

"I could tell just when we were talking on the phone and when I would bring his shopping that there was a change in his tone and his general demeanour," she said.

"He was getting a bit more stooped over and I just felt it was time to start thinking how to improve this."

After months of keeping more than two metres apart, Carol Ann and Alex enjoyed a long overdue hug.

"It was just wonderful, I wish she would do it more often," said Alex, a wry grin on his face.

Image caption Alex says hugging Carol Ann after months of social distancing was "precious"

They are among the families and friends in Scotland forming "extended household groups" in line with the latest Scottish government advice.

On Friday the country moved to the second phase of its four-phase "route map" aimed at ending the lockdown while continuing to suppress the virus.

People who live on their own or only with children under 18 can meet people from one other household - similar to the "support bubble" idea introduced in England and Northern Ireland.

Both Alex and Carol Ann live on their own - Alex more recently after his wife Betty died around three years ago following a battle with dementia.

The pair did everything together over their 64-year marriage - a "match made in heaven" according to Alex.

"I like to be out and about," he said. "My wife and I were member of the Scottish Youth Hostels Association and we did a lot of hiking and cycling.

"I've been all over Scotland visiting different places in my early years."

Image caption Alex and his late wife Betty travelled the country together

The two also were regular visitors to the Jubilee Club in Stonehouse - a charitable organisation which provides a space for people affected by dementia to chat, sing and enjoy a cup of tea.

Alex continued his trips to the afternoon socials until volunteers were forced to close the club following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Since then he has spoken regularly to his friends on the phone and used YouTube to keep his keen interest in music alive.

Image caption Alex, bottom left, at the Jubilee Club - often visited by primary school singers

But for Carol Ann, it was clear that her father needed her, and choosing to form an extended household with him was a "no brainer" - even over her daughter and young grandchildren.

"In one way it was quite difficult because I love my grandchildren, and I'm missing their hugs and their kisses.

"But on the other hand my dad needed me more."

The two are now looking forward to spending quality time indoors without social distancing and taking walks in Alex's neighbourhood in East Kilbride.

His hardy nature remains unchanged - but after Carol Ann's happy arrival on Friday, he couldn't help remark: "Every moment is precious."