Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Greenfield Drive in Wishaw

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder two police officers in North Lanarkshire.

David Dowson, 25, was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and resisting, obstructing, or hindering a police officer.

He appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court after two officers were attacked with a bladed weapon in Wishaw on Sunday.

One sustained a serious head injury while the other received a serious injury to his hand.

Both were taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

Dowson, of Wishaw, made no plea at the hearing and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.