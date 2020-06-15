A 15-year-old boy is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed at a East Dunbartonshire skate park.

The teenager was assaulted within the skate park area of Lennox Park in Milngavie at about 18:00 on Sunday.

The 15-year-old is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff have described his condition as stable.

Police Scotland said it was following a positive line of enquiry.