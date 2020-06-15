Fifteen-year-old boy stabbed at skate park in Milngavie
- 15 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed at a East Dunbartonshire skate park.
The teenager was assaulted within the skate park area of Lennox Park in Milngavie at about 18:00 on Sunday.
The 15-year-old is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff have described his condition as stable.
Police Scotland said it was following a positive line of enquiry.