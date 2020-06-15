Two police officers seriously hurt in Wishaw attack
Two police officers have been seriously injured following an attack in Wishaw.
One of the constables, who is 24, suffered a serious head injury and the other constable, aged 23, suffered a serious injury to his hand - both caused by a bladed weapon.
The attack happened in Greenfield Drive just before 23:00 on Sunday. The officers were taken to the University Hospital Wishaw where they are both in a stable condition.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested.
Police said the officers had been dealing with a separate incident returning a 10-year-old boy to an address on Greenfield Drive when they were approached by the man.