Glasgow man in court after murder of Dutch crime writer
- 12 June 2020
A man has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with the murder of a Dutch crime writer.
Christopher Hughes was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued after the death of Martin Kok - who wrote a blog about the Dutch crime scene - in the Netherlands in 2016.
Hughes also faced six charges in relation to drugs and serious organised crime offences in Scotland.
The 31-year-old, from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody.