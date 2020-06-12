A man has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with the murder of a Dutch crime writer.

Christopher Hughes was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued after the death of Martin Kok - who wrote a blog about the Dutch crime scene - in the Netherlands in 2016.

Hughes also faced six charges in relation to drugs and serious organised crime offences in Scotland.

The 31-year-old, from Glasgow, made no plea and was remanded in custody.