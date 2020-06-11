Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman rescued after falling into river near Castlecary

  • 11 June 2020
Emergency services at the scene Image copyright PAul Smith
Image caption The fire service sent several vehicles to the scene

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling into a river near Castlecary, North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said the woman had fallen into Walton Burn at about 15:40 on Thursday.

Scotland Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances and a specialist unit to the scene.

The woman was recovered from the water and taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is being treated for her injuries.

