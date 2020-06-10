Man critically ill after Glasgow murder bid

Image caption Police believe the fight may have started in a close in Campsie Street, Springburn.

A man is critically ill after he was stabbed during a fight with another man in Glasgow.

Detectives said the attack, which is being treated as attempted murder, happened at about 20:00 on Tuesday in Campsie Street, Springburn.

Two men, aged 31 and 35, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment of puncture wounds.

The condition of one of the victims is life-threatening but officers did not confirm his age.

Det Sgt Nick Gribben said the location of the incident is still to be established but it is believed to have taken place inside a common close.

He added: "If you witnessed this incident or noticed anyone acting suspicious in or around the area at the time, I would ask that you get in contact with officers."