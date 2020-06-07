Firefighters free fox cub with head stuck in wheel

Image copyright Knightswood Community Fire Station

Firefighters have rescued a fox cub after it got its head stuck in an old wheel.

Glasgow's Knightswood Community Fire Station used cutting gear to free the cub after it was found on Saturday.

The crew said the fox appeared to have been uninjured by its ordeal and "ran off to enjoy the rest of the night".

The station serves the communities of Knightswood, Anniesland, Drumchapel, Garscadden, Scotstounhill and Victoria Park.

The fox was found on Saturday night

According to new research, urban red foxes are diverging from their country cousins and becoming more similar to domesticated dogs.

A study found urban foxes had smaller brains and were developing a different snout shape, better adapted for urban foraging.

The team, led by the University of Glasgow, stressed that urban foxes remained far from domesticated.

But they said the changes mirrored the way dogs and cats became domestic pets.