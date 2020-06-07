Two women have suffered serious burns after a corrosive substance was thrown at them in North Lanarkshire.

They were in a house in Carfin when two men arrived in a small car shortly after midnight, smashed a window and threw the substance over them.

The women, aged 21 and 42, were taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment and later released.

The car believed to have been used was later found burnt out in North and South Road, Motherwell.

Police are appealing for information about the attack which took place in Motherwell Road.

Det Sgt Jim Williamson of Wishaw CID said: "We are still working to establish the motive surrounding this attack, however, we believe this was a targeted attack.

"Officers are conducting a number of enquiries in the local area today and the public will see an increased police presence.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have heard or seen anything around the time of the incident which may help with our enquiries, to get in touch.

"We are particularly interested in the movements of the vehicle, believed to be a small hatchback and possibly a Suzuki Baleno. If you saw this car in the area last night, or in the days prior to the assault, please come forward to assist our inquiries."