Man on attempted murder charge after Blantyre pedestrian hit by car
- 5 June 2020
A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.
The incident involving a 47-year-old man happened in Anderson Gardens, Blantyre, last Friday.
As well as attempted murder, Marc Hamilton faced further charges of assault to severe injury and danger of life at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.