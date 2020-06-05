Image copyright Google Image caption A man was hit by a car in Anderson Gardens, Blantyre, last Friday

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.

The incident involving a 47-year-old man happened in Anderson Gardens, Blantyre, last Friday.

As well as attempted murder, Marc Hamilton faced further charges of assault to severe injury and danger of life at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.